Under Investigation: North Carolina Deputy Fatally Shoots Black Man In Elizabeth City, N.C., a deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant. Andrew Brown Junior's death followed a fatal police shooting of a Black teenage girl in Ohio.

Under Investigation: North Carolina Deputy Fatally Shoots Black Man National Under Investigation: North Carolina Deputy Fatally Shoots Black Man Under Investigation: North Carolina Deputy Fatally Shoots Black Man Audio will be available later today. In Elizabeth City, N.C., a deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant. Andrew Brown Junior's death followed a fatal police shooting of a Black teenage girl in Ohio. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor