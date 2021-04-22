Accessibility links
Black Trauma In The Media, Plus Ashley Nicole Black On Black Joy : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Sam chats with NPR's TV critic Eric Deggans about constant images of Black pain in news and in entertainment. Then, he turns to comedian Ashley Nicole Black to talk about the new season of "A Black Lady Sketch Show" and Black joy.

The "Must-See TV" Of Black Trauma, Plus Ashley Nicole Black On Making Black Joy

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Sam chats with NPR's TV critic Eric Deggans about constant images of Black pain in news and entertainment. Then, he turns to comedian Ashley Nicole Black to talk about the new season of "A Black Lady Sketch Show" and making Black joy.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Andrea Gutierrez, Sylvie Douglis and Liam McBain. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.