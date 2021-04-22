The "Must-See TV" Of Black Trauma, Plus Ashley Nicole Black On Making Black Joy

Sam chats with NPR's TV critic Eric Deggans about constant images of Black pain in news and entertainment. Then, he turns to comedian Ashley Nicole Black to talk about the new season of "A Black Lady Sketch Show" and making Black joy.

