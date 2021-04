Giant Container Ship Bogged Down Again. This Time By Egyptian Authorities Trouble keeps mounting for the massive ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal. Egypt has seized the Ever Given, its thousands of containers and the crew while demanding $1 billion in compensation.

