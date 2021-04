Biden Called On To Recognize As Genocide Armenian Deaths A Century Ago Pressure is building for President Biden to keep a campaign promise and announce this weekend that the U.S. views the massacres of Amenians a century ago by the Ottoman Empire as genocide.

