Kremlin Critic Navalny Says He Will End Prison Hunger Strike

Russia's jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Friday he is calling off a more than three-week prison hunger strike that doctors say left him near death.

Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who began refusing food on March 31 to demand medical care for leg and back pain, said in an Instagram post that he would take 24 days to gradually end the hunger strike.

He thanked the "good people" in Russia and internationally.

"My heart is full of love and gratitude for you," he said, thanking "good, not indifferent people around the world."

Navalny said he is not withdrawing his request for medical care, saying he is losing feeling in parts of his arms and legs. He added that he wants to know more about what is causing the pain — but that given his medical concerns, he decided to begin the process of ending his strike.

He said that public pressure had helped get him examined by civilian doctors twice in recent days, the last time right before nationwide protests of support on Wednesday.

Navalny said doctors he trusts said on Thursday that he could die if he didn't end the hunger strike.