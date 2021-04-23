Accessibility links
India's 'Double Mutant,' What's Driving The COVID-19 Outbreak There : Consider This from NPR Things have gone from bad to worse in the pandemic's global epicenter. India reported nearly 400,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday — and the death count is likely higher than current estimates. Lauren Frayer, NPR's correspondent in Mumbai, explains why. Follow more of her work here or on Twitter @lfrayer.

The surge in India may be due, in part, to new coronavirus variants circulating in the country. NPR's Michaeleen Doucleff reports on one that's been referred to as a "double mutant."

In participating regions, you'll also hear from local journalists about what's happening in your community.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.
NPR logo

How India's COVID-19 Outbreak Got So Bad, And Why It May Be Even Worse Than We Know

Listen · 12:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/990250505/992538530" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
How India's COVID-19 Outbreak Got So Bad, And Why It May Be Even Worse Than We Know

Consider This from NPR

How India's COVID-19 Outbreak Got So Bad, And Why It May Be Even Worse Than We Know

How India's COVID-19 Outbreak Got So Bad, And Why It May Be Even Worse Than We Know

Listen · 12:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/990250505/992538530" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Enlarge this image

Indians who lost their lives to COVID-19 are cremated in funeral pyres in New Delhi. The aerial photo was taken on Monday. Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

Indians who lost their lives to COVID-19 are cremated in funeral pyres in New Delhi. The aerial photo was taken on Monday.

Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

Things have gone from bad to worse in the pandemic's global epicenter. India reported nearly 400,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday — and the death count is likely higher than current estimates. Lauren Frayer, NPR's correspondent in Mumbai, explains why. Follow more of her work here or on Twitter @lfrayer.

The surge in India may be due, in part, to new coronavirus variants circulating in the country. NPR's Michaeleen Doucleff reports on one that's been referred to as a "double mutant."

In participating regions, you'll also hear from local journalists about what's happening in your community.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Brent Baughman, Brianna Scott and Ashish Valentine. It was edited by Patrick Jarenwattananon, Nishant Dahiya, Lauren Frayer, Michaeleen Doucleff, Rebecca Davis, and Wynne Davis. Engineering help from Dennis Nielsen. Our executive producer is Cara Tallo.