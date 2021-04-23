How India's COVID-19 Outbreak Got So Bad, And Why It May Be Even Worse Than We Know

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

Things have gone from bad to worse in the pandemic's global epicenter. India reported nearly 400,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday — and the death count is likely higher than current estimates. Lauren Frayer, NPR's correspondent in Mumbai, explains why. Follow more of her work here or on Twitter @lfrayer.



The surge in India may be due, in part, to new coronavirus variants circulating in the country. NPR's Michaeleen Doucleff reports on one that's been referred to as a "double mutant."



In participating regions, you'll also hear from local journalists about what's happening in your community.



Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Brent Baughman, Brianna Scott and Ashish Valentine. It was edited by Patrick Jarenwattananon, Nishant Dahiya, Lauren Frayer, Michaeleen Doucleff, Rebecca Davis, and Wynne Davis. Engineering help from Dennis Nielsen. Our executive producer is Cara Tallo.