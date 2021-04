Religious Leaders Had To Fight Disinformation To Get Their Communities Vaccinated Israel and the United Kingdom are among the top five most vaccinated countries. But to get there, they had combat rumors about the vaccines circulating in faith and minority communities.

Religious Leaders Had To Fight Disinformation To Get Their Communities Vaccinated Religion Religious Leaders Had To Fight Disinformation To Get Their Communities Vaccinated Religious Leaders Had To Fight Disinformation To Get Their Communities Vaccinated Audio will be available later today. Israel and the United Kingdom are among the top five most vaccinated countries. But to get there, they had combat rumors about the vaccines circulating in faith and minority communities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor