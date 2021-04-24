Accessibility links
André De Shields Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' De Shields is an actor, singer, choreographer, writer, musician, lyricist, a professor and an icon of style. He'll appear as King Lear at the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival this summer.

Not My Job: We Quiz Broadway Star André De Shields On Canals

André De Shields attends The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day on May 01, 2019 in New York City.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
André De Shields is an actor, singer, choreographer, writer, musician, lyricist, a professor and an icon of style. He recently played Hermes in Hadestown on Broadway, and he'll appear as King Lear at the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival this summer.

We've invited De Shields — a Broadway star — to answer three questions about narrow ways, that is, canals.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

