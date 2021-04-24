Predictions

After the Super League debacle, our panelists predict what the next big mistake in sports will be.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next big mistake in professional sports? Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: Two words - concrete basketball.

SAGAL: Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: A new mashup called table tennis MMA.

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Super Bowl halftime show featuring Nickelback.

BILL KURTIS: Hey, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Negin Farsad and Mo Rocca. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

This is NPR.

