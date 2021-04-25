Tiny Desk Meets AFROPUNK: ChocQuibTown

Tiny Desk Meets AFROPUNK was the opening event of AFROPUNK's "Black Spring" festival. The virtual celebration, hosted by Jorge "Gitoo" Wright, highlighted outstanding talent in Afro-Latin and Afro-Caribbean music across the globe. Our showcase featured four artists who honored their homes and celebrated the art their heritage has inspired.

"¡Tú sabes!" Carlos "Tostao" Valencia exclaims after Colombian hip-hop trio ChocQuibTown performs its second song, the energetic "De Donde Vengo Yo." "ChocQuibTown, straight from Colombia, from the Pacific coast," he says. "We call it Africa inside Colombia, we got the flavor, we got the flow." ChocQuibTown — named after the coastal area the trio hails from — is a family affair comprised of siblings Miguel "Slow" Martinez and Gloria "Goyo" Martinez, the latter of which is married to Valencia. In 2000, the trio formed to promote their neglected corner of Colombia's culture; today, ChocQuibTown's music blends the traditionality of Afro-Latin jazz with the modernity of hip-hop to create a singular, yet versatile sound.

SET LIST

"Somos Pacífico"

"De Donde Vengo Yo"

"Pa Olvidarte"

"Qué Lástima"

"Lo Que Quieras Tú"

"Cuando Te Veo"

MUSICIANS

Goyo: vocals

Slow: vocals

Tostao: vocals

Carlos Palmet: bateria

Alejandro García: guitar

Daniel Rodríguez "Noize": piano

Braulio Fernández: bajo

José González: trumpet, piano, vocals

Eignar Renteria: vocals

Yaima Saurez: vocals

CREDITS

Video: Kevin Quiles, Roberto Vélez, Diego Valerio, MotionHaze, GoldenHour Music Group LLC

Audio: Gabriel Gil, Waldy D.

TINY DESK TEAM