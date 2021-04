Armenian American Communities Praise Biden's Genocide Declaration For decades, the U.S. has not referred to the 1915 killing of 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman forces as an act of genocide. Armenian Americans react to President Biden's use of the term.

Armenian American Communities Praise Biden's Genocide Declaration National Armenian American Communities Praise Biden's Genocide Declaration Armenian American Communities Praise Biden's Genocide Declaration Audio will be available later today. For decades, the U.S. has not referred to the 1915 killing of 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman forces as an act of genocide. Armenian Americans react to President Biden's use of the term. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor