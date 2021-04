Parler's New iPhone App Will Block Posts That Apple Prohibits The social media platform Parler this week returns to Apple's app store. It was kicked off Apple and Google's app stores and Amazon's web hosting services after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Parler's New iPhone App Will Block Posts That Apple Prohibits

The social media platform Parler this week returns to Apple's app store. It was kicked off Apple and Google's app stores and Amazon's web hosting services after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.