Slow Your Scroll: Fighting The Urge To Doomscroll

Many people have reported falling into the habit of doomscrolling, or binging on posts or stories containing negative content that show up on social media.

While it may seem like a relatively harmless activity, hours of purpose-less browsing on social media can actually be bad for our mental health. Doomscrolling can trap us in a vicious cycle of self-doubt and pessimism.



When it's hard to log out, what effect does the news have on your emotional health?

Karen K. Ho, Dr. Alisha Moreland-Capuia and Gretchen Hoak join the conversation.

