Slow Your Scroll: Fighting The Urge To Doomscroll : 1A Many of us are afraid we might miss something important, but what do you do when it feels like something important is happening all the time?

How do we slow the doomscroll?

Slow Your Scroll: Fighting The Urge To Doomscroll

How many hours have you spent doomscrolling lately? If it feels like more than normal, you're not alone. DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

How many hours have you spent doomscrolling lately? If it feels like more than normal, you're not alone.

Many people have reported falling into the habit of doomscrolling, or binging on posts or stories containing negative content that show up on social media.

While it may seem like a relatively harmless activity, hours of purpose-less browsing on social media can actually be bad for our mental health. Doomscrolling can trap us in a vicious cycle of self-doubt and pessimism.

When it's hard to log out, what effect does the news have on your emotional health?

Karen K. Ho, Dr. Alisha Moreland-Capuia and Gretchen Hoak join the conversation.

