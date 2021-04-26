Accessibility links
Vaccination Nation: Masks Off? Not Quite Yet. : 1A Millions of Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. And as summer approaches, the behavior of many will change drastically. The CDC has released new guidelines for fully vaccinated adults, but what do they mean?

We break down the latest recommendations and answer your COVID-19 questions.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast.
Vaccination Nation: Masks Off? Not Quite Yet.

1A

The CDC now says it's safe for fully-vaccinated adults to stop wearing masks outside as long as you're not in a crowd. KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

The CDC now says it's safe for fully-vaccinated adults to stop wearing masks outside as long as you're not in a crowd.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Millions of Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. And as summer approaches, many people's behavior could change drastically. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now say that fully vaccinated adults can stop wearing masks outside, as long as they are outside of a crowd.

But this isn't a license for people to go unmasked, hither and yon, of course, though the risk of outdoor transmission remains low.

What do the new guidelines tell us about where we are in the pandemic? And how close to we are to returning to ?

We unpack the latest guidance for those who are fully vaccinated and those who are not.

Bob Wachter and Jennifer Nuzzo are our guests on this episode and help us answer your questions.

