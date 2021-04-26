The 1A Movie Klub: 'Mortal Kombat'

It's a question as old as the '90s: Is a good video game movie even possible? Three Mortal Kombat movies later, we're still not sure.



The latest movie adaptation of the popular video game is now streaming on HBO Max. It's gotten mixed reviews, but it also seems to have surprised audiences.



Is it a "Flawless Victory" at the pandemic-era box office? And can a Mortal Kombat movie really succeed...without a bona fide Mortal Kombat?

We talked with Gita Jackson, Dave Schilling and Karen Han about Mortal Kombat for this edition of the 1A Movie Club. We also included some of our conversation with the film's director, Simon McQuoid in this episode.

