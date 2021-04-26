Accessibility links
The 1A Movie Klub: 'Mortal Kombat' Video games are good. Movies are good. But can video game movies be good?

We talked about it for the latest edition of 1A Movie Club.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
Joe Taslim (L) and director/producer Simon McQuoid (R) talk on the set of New Line Cinema's action adventure Mortal Kombat, a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Mark Rogers/Warner Bros. Pictures hide caption

Mark Rogers/Warner Bros. Pictures

Joe Taslim (L) and director/producer Simon McQuoid (R) talk on the set of New Line Cinema's action adventure Mortal Kombat, a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Mark Rogers/Warner Bros. Pictures

It's a question as old as the '90s: Is a good video game movie even possible? Three Mortal Kombat movies later, we're still not sure.

The latest movie adaptation of the popular video game is now streaming on HBO Max. It's gotten mixed reviews, but it also seems to have surprised audiences.

Is it a "Flawless Victory" at the pandemic-era box office? And can a Mortal Kombat movie really succeed...without a bona fide Mortal Kombat?

We talked with Gita Jackson, Dave Schilling and Karen Han about Mortal Kombat for this edition of the 1A Movie Club. We also included some of our conversation with the film's director, Simon McQuoid in this episode.

Find our 2019 series about video games here. You can also find every episode of 1A here.