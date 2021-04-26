The News Roundup For April 29, 2021

President Joe Biden outlined his plan for an aggressive expansion of social spending when he delivered his first-ever address to a joint session of Congress this week. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott delivered the Republican response.

Three men in Georgia were indicted on federal hate crime charges related to the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was shot while he was on a jog in February 2020.

Meanwhile, the daily death toll in India from COVID-19 continues to set records. The country also surpassed another daily record caseload this week as international aid started pouring into the country.

Criticism of Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, continued to mount this week. After posts containing the tag #ResignModi became unavailable on Facebook, the company said it made a mistake in hiding them. Modi has been criticized for allowing the virus to resurge and for recently campaigning in the state of West Bengal without adhering to proper safety precautions.

And if you've been hearing the word "sleaze" more these days, it's possibly (but not likely, we don't know your life) because U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under investigation for some apartment renovations that potentially broke election law. "Sleaze," in this case, references a series of allegations made by the Labour Party about the U.K.'s Conservative Party and corruption during the pandemic.

Toluse Olorunnipa, Lisa Desjardins and Apoorva Mandavilli joins us for the discussion of the week's biggest domestic headlines.

Rajini Vaidyanathan, Paul Danahar and Nancy Youssef join the conversation for the global edition of the News Roundup.

