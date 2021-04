Remembering KCUR Reporter Aviva Okeson-Haberman A reporter for NPR member station KCUR in Kansas City has died after being struck by gunfire. At 24 years old, Aviva Okeson-Haberman was already an accomplished journalist.

Remembering KCUR Reporter Aviva Okeson-Haberman

A reporter for NPR member station KCUR in Kansas City has died after being struck by gunfire. At 24 years old, Aviva Okeson-Haberman was already an accomplished journalist.