#2118: The Rhinestone Sundance : The Best of Car Talk This week on the Best of Car Talk, Savannah wants to decorate her Plymouth Sundance with rhinestones because, well, they couldn't make it look worse, could they? Is she going to appear even more wacko by asking Tom and Ray for advice? Elsewhere, Peter may wish that the whining sound coming from his car is his mother-in-law after he finds out what it's going to cost to make it go away; over in Germany, Steve is wondering whether his Tracer can survive keeping up with the BMWs going 100 on the Autobahn; and Richard is so desperate to find out why his cab has vapor lock, he's willing to kick out a passenger so he can talk to Tom and Ray. All this, plus one listener's fond Puzzler memory, and lots more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

