Expert Says New Buprenorphine Rule Will Transform Opioid Addiction Treatment NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Dr. Nora Volkow, the director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, about new rules that will make it easier to prescribe buprenorphine for opioid addiction.

