Biden Plans To Tout Pandemic Achievements, Make Case For Huge Investments

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Wong/Getty Images Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden plans to tell Congress tonight that his administration's work to fight the pandemic shows that "America is on the move again," but says he and Congress must work to prove "that our government still works – and can deliver for the people," according to excerpts released by the White House.

Biden will use his address on the eve of his 100th day in office to make the case for huge new investments and tax reforms to overhaul the U.S. economy and rebuild the middle class, according to excerpts of the speech.

The White House also said that Biden would host a meeting of leaders from the Senate and House on May 12, the first time he will host the four top Democratic and Republican leaders together since he has taken office. He and his staff have met at the White House with 130 members of Congress during his first 100 days in office, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter.

Biden's address is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Watch live below or follow along as NPR reporters annotate his remarks.

The administration's work in vaccinating more than 140 million people in the U.S. with at least one dose, as well as distributing financial relief to households, are among what Biden views as his biggest achievements during his first 100 days in office.

"We're vaccinating the nation. We're creating hundreds of thousands of jobs. We're delivering real results people can see and feel in their own lives. Opening the doors of opportunity. Guaranteeing fairness and justice," Biden plans to tell the joint session this evening.