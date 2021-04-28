Sen. Scott's Republican Response To Biden's Address, Annotated

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott delivers the official Republican response to President Biden's address to Congress.

Scott, the lone Black GOP senator, will speak after Biden concludes his remarks Wednesday night.

When Scott was announced for the role, he said in a statement that he would be "sharing Republicans' optimistic vision for expanding opportunity and empowering working families."

Below the video player, NPR reporters are providing live fact checks and analysis of Scott's remarks. (You can also listen to NPR's live special coverage.)