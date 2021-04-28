Listen: Special Coverage Of Biden's Address To A Joint Session Of Congress

President Biden will make his debut address in front of a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, ahead of his 100th day in office on Thursday. He's expected to speak on a range of issues, including his administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the newly unveiled American Families Plan and policy issues like police reform, immigration and guns.

Listen to NPR's live special coverage of the speech starting at 9 p.m. ET.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., invited Biden to address both chambers in a letter this month.

"Nearly 100 days ago, when you took the oath of office, you pledged in a spirit of great hope that 'Help Is On The Way,' " Pelosi wrote. "In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment."

The speech comes as more than 40% of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to NPR's vaccination tracker. While polls show that most Americans approve of Biden's approach to the pandemic and the economy, he has received lower marks on immigration.

With COVID-19 protocols in place in the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday night's address will be a limited event with a downsized audience of about 200 attendees, rather than the roughly 1,600 who typically attend. The event will also make history as Vice President Harris and Pelosi sit behind Biden, marking the first time that two women appear behind the president for an address to a joint session of Congress.

For a president whose early agenda has drawn comparisons to Democratic titans like Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson, the joint address will give Biden an opportunity to pitch the public on what he has accomplished so far and how his presidency should be remembered — at least its first 100 days.