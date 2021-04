Senators Say Congress Should Act To Reduce Sexual Assault In The Military NPR's Noel King talks to Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York about the reforms she's proposing with GOP Sen. Joni Ernst about the way the military justice system handles sexual assault.

Senators Say Congress Should Act To Reduce Sexual Assault In The Military Politics Senators Say Congress Should Act To Reduce Sexual Assault In The Military Senators Say Congress Should Act To Reduce Sexual Assault In The Military Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York about the reforms she's proposing with GOP Sen. Joni Ernst about the way the military justice system handles sexual assault. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor