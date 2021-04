Palestinian President May Postpone Election Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called long overdue elections to unite Palestinians and renew his legitimacy internationally. But he faces challengers from his own party and may postpone the vote.

Palestinian President May Postpone Election Middle East Palestinian President May Postpone Election Palestinian President May Postpone Election Audio will be available later today. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called long overdue elections to unite Palestinians and renew his legitimacy internationally. But he faces challengers from his own party and may postpone the vote. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor