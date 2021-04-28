3 Men Indicted On Federal Hate Crime Charges In Ahmaud Arbery Killing

A grand jury has charged three Georgia men with federal hate crimes and attempted kidnapping in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was shot while jogging last year.

Gregory McMichael, 65; his son, Travis McMichael, 35; and William "Roddie" Bryan, 51, were each charged with one count of interference with rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping, according to a Justice Department statement.

Travis and Gregory McMichael also face charges of using guns to inflict violence.

The indictment alleges that the defendants used force and threats to intimidate and interfere with Arbery's right to use a public street because he was Black.

The McMichaels chased Arbery through a suburban neighborhood of Brunswick, Ga., yelling at him, cutting off his jogging route with their truck, and threatening him with guns.

Arbery died during that encounter on Feb. 23, 2020. When a video capturing the confrontation was leaked and posted online that May, sparking widespread outrage, the case investigation sped up.

All three men were later charged in state court. They face state charges including murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. A trial date has not yet been set for that case.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the defendants have legal representation who could comment on the federal charges.