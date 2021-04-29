Bad Review Ruins 'Citizen Kane' Perfect Status On Rotten Tomatoes

Orson Welles' 1941 masterpiece had a perfect score until the discovery of an 80-year-old review that panned it. It now has a lower rating on Rotten Tomatoes than several films including Paddington 2.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some critics call "Citizen Kane" the greatest movie of all time. Orson Welles' 1941 masterpiece influenced many films that followed, but it's no longer the leading film on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie site collects reviews. "Citizen Kane" had a perfect score, all positive reviews, until the discovery of a previously forgotten review that panned it. It now has a lower rating on Rotten Tomatoes than several other films, including "Paddington 2."

