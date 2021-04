Food And Drug Administration Moves To Ban Menthol Cigarettes NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Mitch Zeller, who leads the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, about the agency's push to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars within the next year.

Food And Drug Administration Moves To Ban Menthol Cigarettes

Audio will be available later today.

NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Mitch Zeller, who leads the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, about the agency's push to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars within the next year.