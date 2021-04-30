A Superhero Goes To Hollywood

Dan Girma/NPR

It couldn't end any other way. Three months ago, Planet Money sought out to build a superhero franchise. We found our hero: Micro-Face. We marketed him to the world with comics and merchandise. The only logical conclusion of that journey was to do what Marvel has done: get Micro-Face on the silver screen.

Or, as close as we can get. It turns out that our sonic superhero has inspired quite a few people to produce some very creative adaptations of our dear Micro-Face. And they all deserve their shot in the spotlight. Today on the show, we see what it takes for Micro-Face to go from the microphone to the movie theater, and bring our superhero series to a worthy conclusion.

Miss any of the Micro-Face madness? Listen to the whole series here.

Music: "A Hero Rises" and "Heroes Legacy."

