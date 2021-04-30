Accessibility links
Planet Money tries to make a superhero movie with Micro-Face : Planet Money In the last and greatest chapter to our superhero saga, Micro-Face tries to make the jump from comic books to movies. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
NPR logo

A Superhero Goes To Hollywood

Listen · 28:44
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/992365334/992554101" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
A Superhero Goes To Hollywood

Planet Money

A Superhero Goes To Hollywood

A Superhero Goes To Hollywood

Listen · 28:44
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/992365334/992554101" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Micro-Face gets his star
Enlarge this image
Dan Girma/NPR
Micro-Face gets his star
Dan Girma/NPR

It couldn't end any other way. Three months ago, Planet Money sought out to build a superhero franchise. We found our hero: Micro-Face. We marketed him to the world with comics and merchandise. The only logical conclusion of that journey was to do what Marvel has done: get Micro-Face on the silver screen.

Or, as close as we can get. It turns out that our sonic superhero has inspired quite a few people to produce some very creative adaptations of our dear Micro-Face. And they all deserve their shot in the spotlight. Today on the show, we see what it takes for Micro-Face to go from the microphone to the movie theater, and bring our superhero series to a worthy conclusion.

Miss any of the Micro-Face madness? Listen to the whole series here.

Music: "A Hero Rises" and "Heroes Legacy."

Find us: NPR Shop / Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Want more economic news? Subscribe to the Newsletter.