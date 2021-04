Wave Of 'Anti-Protest' Bills Could Threaten First Amendment NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Nick Robinson, of the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law, about the dozens of anti-protest bills introduced by Republican lawmakers this year.

Wave Of 'Anti-Protest' Bills Could Threaten First Amendment Law Wave Of 'Anti-Protest' Bills Could Threaten First Amendment Wave Of 'Anti-Protest' Bills Could Threaten First Amendment Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Nick Robinson, of the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law, about the dozens of anti-protest bills introduced by Republican lawmakers this year. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor