Cruise Lines Are Getting Antsy To Set Sail After being shut down for more than a year, the cruise industry is frustrated over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's lack of a clear timeline for setting sail again.

Cruise Lines Are Getting Antsy To Set Sail National Cruise Lines Are Getting Antsy To Set Sail Cruise Lines Are Getting Antsy To Set Sail Audio will be available later today. After being shut down for more than a year, the cruise industry is frustrated over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's lack of a clear timeline for setting sail again. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor