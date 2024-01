Tariq Trotter AKA Black Thought from The Roots : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Tariq Trotter, AKA Black Thought from The Roots, plays our game about "the suits," TV network and studio executives. He's joined by panelists Laci Mosley, Adam Felber and Helen Hong.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Tariq Trotter AKA Black Thought from The Roots Tariq Trotter AKA Black Thought from The Roots Listen · 48:06 48:06 Tariq Trotter, AKA Black Thought from The Roots, plays our game about "the suits," TV network and studio executives. He's joined by panelists Laci Mosley, Adam Felber and Helen Hong. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor