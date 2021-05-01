Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: Stephen Colbert; 2 NPR Founders Remember The First Days Colbert talks about missing his live audience during the pandemic. All Things Considered creator Bill Siemering and former co-host Susan Stamberg look back on the iconic first broadcast 50 years ago.
Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.
NPR logo

Fresh Air Weekend: Stephen Colbert; Celebrating 50 Years Of NPR

Listen · 45:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/991996084/992733056" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Fresh Air Weekend: Stephen Colbert; Celebrating 50 Years Of NPR

Fresh Air Weekend: Stephen Colbert; Celebrating 50 Years Of NPR

Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

Fresh Air Weekend: Stephen Colbert; Celebrating 50 Years Of NPR

Listen · 45:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/991996084/992733056" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Stephen Colbert says working without a live audience has been challenging during the pandemic: "There's some vital performance adrenaline spark that's missing." Scott Kowalchyk/CBS hide caption

toggle caption
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Stephen Colbert says working without a live audience has been challenging during the pandemic: "There's some vital performance adrenaline spark that's missing."

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Stephen Colbert On Missing His Live Audience And Making Comedy A Family Business: Colbert has been taping The Late Show without a live audience during the pandemic, but he's not always alone. Sometimes his wife, Evie, is in the room. If she laughs, he knows he's on the right track.

'It Was Just Thrilling': 2 NPR Founders Remember The First Days, 50 Years Ago: NPR's program, All Things Considered, debuted on May 3, 1971. ATC creator Bill Siemering and former co-host (then production assistant) Susan Stamberg look back on the iconic first broadcast.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Stephen Colbert On Missing His Live Audience And Making Comedy A Family Business

'It Was Just Thrilling': 2 NPR Founders Remember The First Days, 50 Years Ago

Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.