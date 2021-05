Nevada's Work Force Still Heavily Impacted By COVID-19 Bartender Jose Lopez, like many other hospitality workers in Las Vegas, has been unemployed since the start of the pandemic. He's been waiting to return to his old job, but time is running out.

Nevada's Work Force Still Heavily Impacted By COVID-19 Business Nevada's Work Force Still Heavily Impacted By COVID-19 Nevada's Work Force Still Heavily Impacted By COVID-19 Audio will be available later today. Bartender Jose Lopez, like many other hospitality workers in Las Vegas, has been unemployed since the start of the pandemic. He's been waiting to return to his old job, but time is running out. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor