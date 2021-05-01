Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Laci, for years, a Texas woman kept getting inexplicably and suddenly fired from various jobs. This week, she figured out why. She had a felony on her criminal record because of her failure to do what 22 years ago.

LACI MOSLEY: Pay her parking tickets.

SAGAL: No, not that.

MOSLEY: Wow. OK.

SAGAL: I'll give you a hint. It was a blockbuster crime.

MOSLEY: Ooh, she didn't return the video, honey.

SAGAL: That's exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: She failed...

MOSLEY: Yes.

SAGAL: ...To return a videotape, a VHS tape. She lived for 20 years with criminal charges on her record...

HELEN HONG: What?

SAGAL: ...Because she did not return...

MOSLEY: The audacity.

SAGAL: ...A VHS copy of "Sabrina The Teenage Witch."

HONG: What?

MOSLEY: Wow.

ADAM FELBER: By now, it's Sabrina The Middle-Aged Witch.

MOSLEY: Sabrina on AARP. Like...

SAGAL: Exactly.

MOSLEY: ...What do y'all mean?

FELBER: (Laughter).

MOSLEY: And I will say I resonate with that woman because I'm from Texas. And I also resonate with her because I got in trouble in college for one of those scary, like, Internet piracy things. And the song that it was was Carrie (laughter) - Carrie Underwood "Before He Cheats". That almost got me kicked out of school. So I resonate with this woman. Yup.

SAGAL: Wait a minute. So you, like - you used, like, LimeWire or whatever it was. And you downloaded illegally a song. And you got in trouble?

MOSLEY: On school Wi-Fi.

SAGAL: Wow.

MOSLEY: I stole so much money from Carrie. I'm sorry, Carrie.

SAGAL: How did you get out of it?

MOSLEY: Well, I used a tactic that I call bias. So I was like, look at me. I'm Black. I don't listen to that song. I'm from Texas. I love that song.

(LAUGHTER)

MOSLEY: I definitely downloaded it.

SAGAL: Really?

MOSLEY: I was like, no...

HONG: I was going to say...

MOSLEY: ...I only listen to hip-hop. OK. I did a little hip-hop dance. They were like, oh, let her go.

(LAUGHTER)

MOSLEY: A disgrace - I know. I know - a disgrace.

HONG: Oh, Laci.

(LAUGHTER)

