Tiny Desk Meets AFROPUNK: Luedji Luna
Tiny Desk Meets AFROPUNK was the opening event of AFROPUNK's "Black Spring" festival. The virtual celebration, hosted by Jorge "Gitoo" Wright, highlighted outstanding talent in Afro-Latin and Afro-Caribbean music across the globe. Our showcase featured four artists who honored their homes and celebrated the art their heritage has inspired.
"I feel that we are living in a crazy moment in a crazy time and music has been a safe place for me — the only safe place for me," Luedji Luna says in a low, alluring voice as she explains the purpose of her latest album, Bom Mesmo É Estar Debaixo D'Água. The album, much like the Brazilian singer-songwriters's Tiny Desk performance, is a respite from these times. Elements of jazz and blues are infused with African rhythms as Luna uses music to express her ongoing struggles for autonomy as a Black woman. She performs from her coastal hometown of Bahia in the city of Salvador, Brazil, where African culture flows in abundance. Luna is a powerhouse, entrancing and elegant, soulful and spiritual, as she uses her platform to discuss individual and systemic forms of anti-Blackness.
SET LIST
- "Lençois"
- "Erro"
- "Chororô"
MUSICIANS
- Luedji Luna: vocals
- Weslei Rodrigo: bass
- Sergio Machado: drums
- Gabriel Gaiardo: keys
- Vinicius Sampaio: guitar
CREDITS
- Video: Flow Creative Core, Aline Juliet, Kadu Borges, Dilson Laguna
- Audio: André Ramos
- Scenographer: Juliana Laguna
- Executive Producer: Gabriel Ramos
- Assistant Producer: Reginaldo Vilela
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Abby O'Neill
- Video Producer: Maia Stern
- Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin
- Associate Producer: Bobby Carter
- Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame
- Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey
- Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann