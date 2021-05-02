2 Dead And 23 Taken To Hospitals After Boat Capsizes Near San Diego

At least two people are dead after a boat capsized off the coast of San Diego on Sunday.

The San Diego Fire Department, local lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded to reports of an overturned vessel near the peninsula of Point Loma close to the shoreline surrounding the Cabrillo National Monument in San Diego.

SDFD said across a series of updates that 25 people were rescued from the water, but two people did not survive. Rescuers transported 23 survivors to local hospitals for treatment.

Jose Ysea, a spokesman with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, told the San Diego Union-Tribune he saw a large "debris field" in the water.

"It is very rocky over there, and the waves, while they weren't too high, they looked pretty strong," he said, with enough force to slam a boat into rocks.

Federal agencies continue to search for more survivors using boats and aircraft.

A news conference is planned for this afternoon.