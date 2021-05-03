Tiny Desk Meets AFROPUNK: Calma Carmona

Tiny Desk Meets AFROPUNK was the opening event of AFROPUNK's "Black Spring" festival. The virtual celebration, hosted by Jorge "Gitoo" Wright, highlighted outstanding talent in Afro-Latin and Afro-Caribbean music across the globe. Our showcase featured four artists who honored their homes and celebrated the art their heritage has inspired.

From her hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Calma Carmona delivers a bewitching Tiny Desk performance. Her voice rarely rises above a whisper as she sings over impassioned Afrobeats during her three-song set — but when it does, it's a gritty, intimidating growl. Carmona got her start in 2013 when the Latin soul singer-songwriter released her first EP and opened for Beyoncé's The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour in Puerto Rico.

SET LIST

"When I Was Your Girl"

"Ella Se Mueve"

"Vibra"

MUSICIANS

Calma Carmona: vocals

Pedro "PJ" González: guitar

Adrián "AJ" Rodríguez: bass

J. Rochet: keys

Gabriel Oliver: drums, barril

Andres "Kino" Cruz: barril

José "Junny" Elicier: barril

Athina Alejandra: vocals

Almonte Duluc: vocals

Yarinés Salgado: vocals

CREDITS

Video: Siempre Estudio Creativo, Christian Suau, Celso González, Anthony Edwin

Audio: J. Rochet, Dylan Burgos

Recorded at: Trade Space, San Juan Puerto Rico

Special Thanks: Artcommunity.io

TINY DESK TEAM