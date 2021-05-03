Accessibility links
1A Reflects On The Last And Next 50 Years Of NPR Featuring interviews with leaders and emerging voices, we look at the last 50 years of NPR, examine its historical weak spots and hear how change is being made in the present and decades ahead.

50 Years Of NPR50 Years Of NPR
NPR logo

Part 1: The Last 50 Years

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/992528722/993246248" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
1A Reflects On The Last And Next 50 Years Of NPR

1A Reflects On The Last And Next 50 Years Of NPR

Avery Kleinman

Kathryn Fink

1A Reflects On The Last And Next 50 Years Of NPR

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/992528722/993271427" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

In the past, NPR paved the way as a network helmed by women. Today, it must grapple with its historical flaws, biases and the standards that the network itself has set. Saul Loeb/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Saul Loeb/Getty Images

In the past, NPR paved the way as a network helmed by women. Today, it must grapple with its historical flaws, biases and the standards that the network itself has set.

Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Monday, May 3, 2021, marks the 50th anniversary of NPR's first on-air original broadcast. In the last half century, NPR and Member stations have been essential, trusted sources for local events and cultural programming featuring music, local history, education and the arts. To mark this milestone, we're reflecting on — and renewing — our commitment to serve an audience that reflects America and to Hear Every Voice.

Part 1: The Last 50 Years

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/992528722/993246248" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Fifty years ago, All Things Considered broadcast for the first time. From the start, NPR forged a completely new path. A news network like it, helmed by women, hadn't existed in the United States.

Despite fantastic reporting and the iconic talent, NPR hasn't always held its microphone up to the United States fairly. We're still struggling to confront the whiteness of our organization and of American media as a whole.

Part 2: The Next 50 Years

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/992528722/993246661" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

As NPR celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first broadcast of All Things Considered, we've looked back on the amazing reporting and reporters that have made the network what it is. But now, we should spend some time thinking about what it could be.

Journalists at NPR headquarters and at member stations are grappling with questions about why public radio sounds the way it does, questions about objectivity and who it serves, and questions about how to best deliver information to audiences, wherever they are.

50 Years Of NPR50 Years Of NPR