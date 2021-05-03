Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce

Bill Gates and his wife Melinda announced on Monday they are splitting after 27 years of marriage.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the couple wrote in a joint statement posted on Twitter.

Bill Gates is reportedly worth upwards of $130 billion and considered to be the world's fourth wealthiest person. He stepped down as a board member of Microsoft, which he founded with Paul Allen in 1975, in March 2020.

"We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy productive lives," the pair added.

The two chair the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, now the world's largest private charitable foundation. Since its founding in 2000, Gates has donated about $35.8 billion worth of Microsoft stock to the global organization, which funds projects to reduce poverty and improve global health in the developing world, according to Forbes.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

Shortly after the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a grinding halt, the Gates Foundation announced it would spend $300 million to fight the spread of COVID-19 and develop new treatments and a vaccine.

NPR is among the organizations supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.