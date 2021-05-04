Accessibility links
COMIC: Teaching Kids To Make Art Out Of What You Have In The Pandemic It's been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented request: educate students in entirely new ways, amid the backdrop of a global pandemic. This week is a first-grade teacher in Los Angeles.
Jessica Peacock is a 6th grade math teacher in Raleigh, NC.
Special Series

COMICS: Teaching In The Pandemic
NPR logo COMIC: Teaching Kids To Make Art Out Of What You Have In The Pandemic

COMIC: Teaching Kids To Make Art Out Of What You Have In The Pandemic

It's been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented request: educate students in entirely new ways, amid the backdrop of a global pandemic. In this comic series, we'll illustrate one teacher's story each week from now until the end of the school year.

Episode 7

Olivia Martinez, a first-grade teacher at the Charles White Visual Arts LACMA Magnet School in Los Angeles, reflects on making the most of what you have.

Panel 1
Panel 2
Panel 3
Panel 4
Panel 5
Enlarge this image
Jenny Ziomek for NPR
Panel 5
Jenny Ziomek for NPR
Panel 6
Panel 7
Panel 8
Panel 9
Panel 10

This comic was created by Jenny Ziomek, an illustrator and teaching artist at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Ziomek works with Ms. Martinez on art integration projects at the Charles White Visual Arts LACMA Magnet.

Jessica Peacock is a 6th grade math teacher in Raleigh, NC.
Special Series

COMICS: Teaching In The Pandemic