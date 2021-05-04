Mexico City Train Derailment Kills At Least 13, Injures Dozens More

Enlarge this image toggle caption Hector Vivas/Getty Images Hector Vivas/Getty Images

An elevated train derailed in Mexico City after a concrete overpass it was crossing collapsed Monday night. Thirteen people were killed and close to 70 people were injured, according to an early tally from government officials.

Videos posted online show two train cars crashing into one another on the ground, landing in a V-shaped angle.

The derailment occurred on Line 12 of the subway system at Olivos Station, according to Mexico's civil protection agency. Shortly after the crash, Mexico City's metro service warned the public to stay away from the area.

Photos shared on Twitter show emergency responders using a ladder to climb into one of the crashed train car's windows.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene, and we will update as the situation develops.