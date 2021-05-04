Accessibility links
What We Talk About When We Talk About Fat Acceptance : 1A It's 2021, the Fat Acceptance Movement has moved far beyond its original fight for more inclusive policies.

The average weight of Ameircans has increased in the last two decades. And anti-fat bias has increased too: by nearly 40 percent according to a Harvard study.

So where does the movement go from here?

We discuss all that and more.

1A

A person wears a "Fat People are More Fun" T-shirt during a rally in New York City. Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

A person wears a "Fat People are More Fun" T-shirt during a rally in New York City.

Although the Fat Acceptance Movement has been around for decades, it's moved far beyond a fight for more inclusive policies in recent years.

As the average weight of an American rises, anti-fat biases increase along with it. A 2019 study based on responses to Harvard's Implicit Association Test found that implicit weight bias increased by 40 percent between 2004 and 2010.

Where does the movement go from here?

Evette Dion and Aubrey Gordon join us for the conversation.

