Biden Sets New Goal: At Least 70% Of Adults Given 1 Vaccine Dose By July 4

President Biden plans to announce a new goal on Tuesday to administer at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine to 70% of American adults by the Fourth of July.

The administration also plans to see 160 million adults vaccinated with two shots by July 4, a push to improve the level of immunity in the country to the point where the coronavirus has less of an opportunity to spread and so that more public health restrictions can be lifted, administration officials told reporters.

As of Monday, more than 246 million vaccine doses have been administered across the U.S. More than 56% of the adult population has received at least one dose, while 40% of adults have gotten two doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The July 4th goal will mean about 100 million shots during the next 60 days – a slowdown from the early vaccination pace – recognizing that the people who were most eager to get the shot have already done so, administration officials said.

As part of the push to get more shots in arms, the White House told governors on Tuesday that it will be tweaking the allocation system for vaccines. States currently receive doses each week based on population — a formula that will continue. But states will now be able to choose whether they want all of their allocation, or contribute some doses to a federal pool. That way, states that need more doses based on demand could draw from that pool, according to an administration official. The move marks a shift toward a model that governors like Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan have called for in order to meet surges in new cases.

The president also plans to make vaccines more accessible by ordering tens of thousands of pharmacies to offer walk-in appointments, fund more pop-up and mobile clinics and allocate more doses of the vaccine to rural communities — where the pace of vaccinations, including among health care workers, is raising alarms.

The administration is also setting its sights on expanding vaccine access beyond the adult population. Biden is expected to announce plans for a push to get children between the ages of 12 and 15 vaccinated as soon as possible, if authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. If that happens, doses would be distributed through pediatricians and family doctors, and by using the federal pharmacy program, which would make the vaccines available at about 15,000 pharmacies across the country, administration officials said.

Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved in the U.S. for people as young as 16 years of age. A ruling on whether to allow children between 12 and 15 to receive the vaccine should come "shortly," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla told investors in a conference call on Tuesday.

The push to see more Americans vaccinated is part of Biden's effort to stamp out a pandemic that has for more than a year upended the lives of millions of Americans and battered the national economy.

Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump, launched the national vaccination program, but faced criticism for his slow response to the pandemic, spreading misinformation about the virus and his slow endorsement of the vaccine to his supporters — many of whom have delayed getting the vaccine because of baseless conspiracy theories about its safety.