Smithsonian's National Air And Space Museum Will Display X-Wing Starfighter

The Starfighter, with a wingspan of 37 feet, appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and is on loan from Lucasfilm. It will be displayed in the newly renovated building late next year.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Yesterday, the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum did more than just say, May the fourth be with you. They announced plans to display an X-wing Starfighter that actually appeared in the film "The Rise Of Skywalker." But since the movie spaceship traveled from a galaxy far, far away, it's undergoing some conservation work and won't be ready for full display till next year. If you can't wait that long, fans can actually go watch the repairs being done at a different location. It's MORNING EDITION.

