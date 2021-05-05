From Awareness To Acceptance: Changing How We Understand Autism

This April, the Autism Society of America, in cooperation with other disability organizations, tried something different.

Instead of branding the month, "Autism Awareness Month," the celebratory and informative period will be known as "Autism Acceptance Month."

The change represents a long-held belief by autism advocates, specifically within the neurodiversity movement: helping autistic people lead more fulfilling lives rather than treating the condition like an illness.

Autism has often been misunderstood by those outside the spectrum. How should we be thinking about autism?

Steve Silberman, Eric Garcia and Sara Luterman join us for the conversation.

