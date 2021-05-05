DIY Reparations

Today's show is adapted from the episode "Eat the Rich" from the NPR podcast Invisibilia.

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, Vermont college student Moirha Smith decided she was done waiting for reparations for all the harm that had been done to Black people from slavery up to the present day. So, along with some friends, she created a list where Black Vermonters could sign up to receive direct payments on Venmo from white Vermonters. It was an experiment both in how much people were willing to give and in how it felt to receive money from strangers in the name of racial justice. Thousands and thousands of dollars changed hands, but Vermonters were left with lots of questions, not least of which was: Did what just happened count as reparations?

