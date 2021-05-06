'Sponge Bob Square Pants' Popsicles Cost Mom A Small Fortune

Four-year-old Noah really wanted those popsicles. He used his mom's Amazon account to order $2,600 worth of popsicles. Somebody started a GoFundMe page to help her pay the non-refundable bill.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A kid named Noah, like many 4-year-olds, believes in doing stuff all by himself. He wanted to "SpongeBob SquarePants" Popsicles, so he used his mom's Amazon account and ordered hundreds of them worth $2,600. She was horrified. But somebody started a GoFundMe to help her pay the non-refundable bill. And everybody wins. The supplier gets paid. The GoFundMe raised extra money for Noah's education. And Noah got the Popsicle. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.