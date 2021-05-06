Housing Boom For Whom? Plus, 'Ziwe' Premieres

The housing market is booming— but who actually benefits? Sam talks to Jerusalem Demsas, politics and policy fellow for Vox, about what so many are getting wrong about housing.



Plus, Sam revisits his 2020 conversation with Ziwe Fumudoh, whose comedy variety show Ziwe premieres on Showtime on May 9.



Then, in honor of NPR's 50th anniversary, Sam plays "Who Said That?" with All Things Considered hosts Audie Cornish and Ari Shapiro.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Andrea Gutierrez, Sylvie Douglis, Christina Cala and Liam McBain. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson.