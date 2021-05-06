Accessibility links
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.
The Coronavirus Crisis

Everything you need to know about the global pandemic
You're Fully Vaccinated! But Do You Need A Booster Shot?

While many people are still waiting to be fully vaccinated, medical experts are now thinking about booster shots. Alex Zea/Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images hide caption

While many people are still waiting to be fully vaccinated, medical experts are now thinking about booster shots.

It's been six months since the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in the U.S. and now almost 40% of the country's population is fully vaccinated.

After more than a year of lockdown measures and quarantines, people are ready to get back to some sense of normal. With their vaccination cards in hand, they're ready to start traveling, go on vacations and see friends and family.

But how long that normalcy will be sustained depends on how long the vaccines offer protection from the coronavirus, and if people will need to receive booster shots in the future.

NPR's All Things Considered wants to know what questions you have about getting a booster shot.

Share your questions with using the form below and an NPR producer may be in touch for an upcoming story we're working on.

