Going Medieval On White Supremacists

Enlarge this image toggle caption NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

The Middle Ages spanned roughly a thousand years – and encompassed all seven continents.

But when most Americans think about Medieval times, our brains go straight to an all-white version of the Middle Ages that never really existed (or maybe to a restaurant).

The myth is so pervasive, white supremacists have used it to bring people to their cause for more than a hundred years.

Last month, it was even used in a memo calling on Republicans to form a caucus driven by "Anglo-Saxon political traditions."

So, while we still hear a lot about the Vikings, the Celts, and the supposed "Anglo-Saxons," what were those groups actually like? And what does our misunderstanding of the Middle Ages mean for how we view our world today?

Matthew Gabriele, Eleanor Janega and Cord Whitaker join us for the discussion.



